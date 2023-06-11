Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

This is contained in a circular signed by Alhaji Ado Yahaya, Director Human Resources for the Head of Civil Service of the state and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

The circular dated June 6, 2023, addressed to all MDAs in the state, reads:

“Government observed with dismay the indiscriminate allocations of lands and carve outs, particularly around public buildings by some officials of the MDAs.

“To this end, all such practices must be stopped forthwith as only the government through the Ministry of Lands and Survey have the statutory right to allocate all lands in the state.

“In addition, all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process are hereby revoked.