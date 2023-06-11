The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Katsina government said all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process have been revoked.

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)
Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)

Recommended articles

This is contained in a circular signed by Alhaji Ado Yahaya, Director Human Resources for the Head of Civil Service of the state and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

The circular dated June 6, 2023, addressed to all MDAs in the state, reads:

“Government observed with dismay the indiscriminate allocations of lands and carve outs, particularly around public buildings by some officials of the MDAs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To this end, all such practices must be stopped forthwith as only the government through the Ministry of Lands and Survey have the statutory right to allocate all lands in the state.

“In addition, all lands allocated indiscriminately without following due process are hereby revoked.

“Accordingly, any government official involved in such illegal allocation of land in the state will be severely sanctioned in line with the extant rules governing the service.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Anambra boy to represent Nigeria at global Chemistry contest in Switzerland

Tinubu will carry Nigerians in Diaspora along in his govt, says Alake

Tinubu will carry Nigerians in Diaspora along in his govt, says Alake

Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

Ebonyi Governor to support security agencies with vehicles

Nigeria needs new census to gather accurate data for development – NPC

Nigeria needs new census to gather accurate data for development – NPC

Association seeks probe of Kebbi Customs Command over recurring donkey meat seizures

Association seeks probe of Kebbi Customs Command over recurring donkey meat seizures

NAPTIP targets 640 human trafficking victims for medical assistance

NAPTIP targets 640 human trafficking victims for medical assistance

Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

Artist urges Tinubu to promote investment in art to generate employment

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

Katsina Govt revokes lands allocated illegally under his predecessor

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Correctional Service decorates 30 promoted officers with new ranks

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde riding bicycle for fun. [Twitter:Makinde]

Subsidy: FCT to develop lanes as FRSC wants Nigerians to embrace bicycle

Peter Obi

Obi presents software engineer as witness against Tinubu at tribunal

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

11 interesting facts about the 2023 Electricity Act signed by Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu meets with Nigerian governors in Aso Villa on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. [Presidency]

Poverty level in Nigeria unacceptable, Tinubu tells governors