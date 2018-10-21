Pulse.ng logo
Katsina State Govt presents N9.6m cash donation to 671 flood victims

The Katsina State Government has presented cash donation of N9.6 million to 671 victims of flood disaster in Maibara district of Baure Local Government Area.

Malam Haruna Rigoji, the Executive Director of the state emergency management agency (SEMA) who presented the cash to the victims in Maibara on Saturday, said the gesture was to provide temporary relief to the victims.

He said the donation was split into three categories in accordance with the level of damage suffered by an individual victim.

He said the three categories were those who suffered total, serious and partial damage.

He said 76 victims who suffered total damage of their residential houses would receive N30,000; 280 seriously damaged houses N15,000 and 316  partially affected received N10,000 each.

He added that the 76 victims who suffered total damage would soon be resettled on a high land, stressing “we have since procured spacious hectres of land for their resettlement.

In his remark, Salisu Suleiman, the council Chairman of Baure LGA, commended the state government for the gesture.

He said the council would also provide additional support to the victims and supervise the resettlement process.

Malam Usman Ado-Oc, the Zonal APC Vice chairman in the Katsina North Senatorial District, assured of government’s commitment and determination towards provision of democratic dividend to the people .

He said Gov. Aminu Masari’s administration had provided similar temporary cash relief to the victims of flood in Jibia, Chiranci and Kankara local government areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Maibara district in Baure LGA in Katsina state was in August, affected by flood which led to the loss of two lives and rendered hundreds of people homeless.

