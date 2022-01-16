Katsina Govt orders reopening of shut fuel stations, cattle markets

This reopening order is contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, and issued to newsmen on Saturday.

It said that Gov. Aminu Masari also instructed the two Emirate Councils in the state, Katsina and Daura, to implore district and village heads of the affected areas to be vigilant.

According to the statement, the governor also called on them to ensure that no act of connivance by butcher leaders (Sarakunan Fawa) and others is allowed.

“The governor also warned that the government would not hesitate to impose the closure where a resurgence of any dubious activity is noticed.

“It may be recalled that the affected fuel stations and markets were closed down as part of the Security Challenges Containment Order issued by the government.