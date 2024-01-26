ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt gives ₦200k to each families affected by bandit attack in Jibia

News Agency Of Nigeria

Each of the families of those killed, got ₦200,000 each, while those injured were given ₦100,000 each.

Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)
Katsina State Governor, Dr Dikko Radda (TheAbusites)

Speaking during the disbursement on Thursday at Jibia, Gov Dikko Radda of Katsina, said the beneficiaries are from Yan Gayya, Kadobe, Daddara, and Dan Marke villages. The governor was represented by his Senior Special Assistant on the victims of banditry and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Alhaji Sa’idu Ibrahim.

Radda said that each of the families of those killed, got ₦200,000 each, while those injured were given ₦100,000 each. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the families left behind by the victims of the banditry, alongside those wounded from the attacks.

According to him, the government is taking full responsibility, for the medication of the injured persons at various health institutions across the country. He pointed out that the money was not in any way intended to compensate the families, but to support them in reducing their economic hardship.

The governor who regretted the inhumane attitudes of the bandits, said his administration will not take it lightly with both the bandits and informants working for them. He further issued a strict warning to the youths against involving themselves in the dirty business.

Earlier, the local government Chairman, Alhaji Bashir Sabiu commended the governor for supporting the victims. In a vote of thanks, the District head of Daddara Alhaji Usman Usman-Nagogo expressed gratitude to Radda for taking full responsibility for the victims’ medication.

