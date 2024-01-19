ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Govt donates 25 hectares of land for construction of 500 FG's houses

News Agency Of Nigeria

The gesture was part of the resolve of the state to collaborate with federal authorities for the development of the state.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, said in a statement in Katsina on Friday that the land is located close to the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina. He said the approval was conveyed to the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Alhaji Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa, by the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Dr Faisal Kaita, on Thursday in Abuja.

Kaula said the gesture was part of the resolve of the state to collaborate with federal authorities for the development of the state. He explained the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope City Project, unveiled in Oct. 2023, aims at constructing vibrant housing communities across the country.

The project comprises approximately 1,000 housing units in each state and 4,000 units in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This initiative aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, specifically in addressing housing and urban development,” he said.

Kaula said that following the project’s unveiling, the ministry sent land allocation requests to every state, seeking a minimum of a single 50 hectares of land or two separate 25 hectares in close proximity to the state capital. He said that the strategic allocation was crucial to the successful realisation of the renewed hope city project.

The governor’s spokesman added that the collaboration underscores the commitment of the state to supporting the national initiative of providing affordable housing solutions, thus contributing to national development.

