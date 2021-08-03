Katsina govt distributes 8,000 motorcycles to teachers

Buhari-Daura said that the motorcycles would ease movement of the teachers in order to provide pupils with the needed knowledge.

He said that additional 15 motorcycles and two vehicles were purchased by the board for school monitoring to cover the 34 LGAs of the state.

“This is part of the commitment of Gov. Aminu Bello-Masari on the education sector in the state. Education is the first, second and priority of his administration.

“Therefore, he has been cooperating with us in all areas to move the sector forward by providing our children with quality education,’’ he said.

On teachers’ welfare, the executive chairman said that the state was up to date on their promotion, salaries and others.

“On the salary we normally pay them before 25th of every month, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that forced us to pay at the month end, and we pay full salary.

“When we assumed office, most of the schools in the state were not provided with the necessary learning facilities, especially furniture.

“But you can go to our schools now, from 2016 to date any class we construct or renovate, we ensure that we put furniture in them.

“Not only providing the structures and furniture, we also provide some of the schools with generators, even the students of special education were not left behind,’’ he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Dr Tom Ohikere, leader of the team, said their visit was part of efforts to inspect and assess the impact of Universal Basic Education Commission in the APC control states.

According to Ohikere, the team will also inspect 10 projects carried out by the state government and record them for documentary purposes.

He added that the team had earlier visited Kaduna, Kano and Jigawa states, adding that after Katsina, they would move to Kebbi for the same mission.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team visited six schools in the city and planned to visit others across Funtua and Daura zones.