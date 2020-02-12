Masari made the remarks when indigenous Christians in the state paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday in Katsina.

“The difficult time of insecurity challenges we are facing is largely caused by total neglect of some sections of the population.

“We believe, now what the Federal, state and local governments are doing will bring these people into the mainstream of the society.

“Providing education, water and health facilities in time to come, will assist to overcome the problem.

“But the immediate need is for us to put a stop to this level of insecurity, so that normalcy will return to our communities, villages and towns,” he said.

He said that the state government would invest heavily in education, which in the long run would be the panacea to insecurity.

Masari urged people of the state to continue to pray for peace so that normalcy would return to the state and the country in general.

He assured that government would continue to ensure individuals rights at all times.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Christian Affairs, Rev. Ishaya Garba, told the governor that they came to thank him for what he has been doing to them.

He commended the government for sponsoring 33 of their members to Israel for Christian pilgrimage in 2019.

Garba also thanked the government for the Christmas welfare which was disbursed to 107 Churches in the state.