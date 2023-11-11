Katsina govt bans large night gatherings over security threats

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Malam Bala Salisu-Zango, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that “this ban includes large religious and social public gatherings with exception of obligatory prayers.”

The commissioner, however, said in the case of such gatherings during hours of the day, permission must be obtained.

“When it becomes necessary to hold the gathering, permission must be sought from the Police Divisional Officer within the local government area where the gathering will take place.

“This announcement is in the best public interest and safety,” he said.

The commissioner said that the ban took immediate effect.