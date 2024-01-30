ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

News Agency Of Nigeria

The projects aim to improve urban infrastructure and boost business activities.

Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state
Dikko Radda, Governor of Kastina state

Recommended articles

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Sani Magaji-Ingawa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the Council’s resolutions in Katsina on Monday.

Ingawa said the project included construction of the eastern bypass, stretching from Dutsin-ma road to Kano road, passing through Daura road and terminating at Yandaki village in Kaita Local Government area.

He added that the project involved the dualisation of the Katsina Central Mosque road through Kofar-Marusa to the Kiddies roundabout which terminates at the WTC roundabout.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Another area to be dualised is the Yandaki-Shinkafi to Kofar-Sauri road in the metropolis,” he said.

The commissioner said another project was the extension of the dual carriageway from Airport Junction to the proposed bye-pass along Daura Road.

Other projects are the extension of the dual carriageway from Barhin Estate to the proposed bye-pass along Mani Road and the dualisation of the Water Board Roundabout through Kofar-Sauri to Katsina Central Mosque.

He added that the road behind the Central Police Station to the Kofar Kaura underpass would also be dualised. According to him, the projects have been awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) with an expected completion period of 24 months.

He explained that the contracts for the projects were awarded under the State Urban Renewal Project, saying it would significantly improve urban infrastructure and boost business activities.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

1,500 redeployed CBN staff expected to resume at Lagos office on Friday

Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

Wike vows to complete inner southern expressway project by December

NDLEA arrests 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit drug joints in Kano

NDLEA arrests 198 suspects, dismantles 21 illicit drug joints in Kano

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Katsina's first lady wants couples to test for genotype, HIV before marriage

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Yahaya Bello returns home to heroic welcome after 8 years as Kogi governor

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Governor Sani initiates construction of 6km bypass, 35-kilometer road in Kaduna

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

Court orders liquidation of China property giant Evergrande

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

You may have been too busy to see my condolence message — Atiku replies Makinde

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

AFCON 2023: The Talented Ola Aina – Nigeria defender overcomes fourth match hoodoo

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

He's not Okocha's nephew - Nigerians question Alex Iwobi's bloodline after Cameroon performance

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

Super Eagles star Osimhen faces multiple dope tests from CAF at AFCON 2023

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Daily Post]

'He was speaking in tongues' - How Lagos bishop raped church member

Jigawa Environmental Protection Agency (JISEPA) [Peoples Gazette]

Jigawa agency conducts 5-day waste clearance, fumigation exercise in Gumel

Bayero University, Kano

Bayero University debunks fake kidnapping report, assures community of safety

Chairman of the EFCC, Ola Olukoyede [Punch Newspapers]

EFCC Chairman urges auctioneers to uphold probity, accountability in asset disposal