Katsina Govt approves ₦74.5 billion for township roads construction

The state’s Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Sani Magaji-Ingawa, disclosed this while addressing newsmen on the outcome of the Council’s resolutions in Katsina on Monday.

Ingawa said the project included construction of the eastern bypass, stretching from Dutsin-ma road to Kano road, passing through Daura road and terminating at Yandaki village in Kaita Local Government area.

He added that the project involved the dualisation of the Katsina Central Mosque road through Kofar-Marusa to the Kiddies roundabout which terminates at the WTC roundabout.

“Another area to be dualised is the Yandaki-Shinkafi to Kofar-Sauri road in the metropolis,” he said.

The commissioner said another project was the extension of the dual carriageway from Airport Junction to the proposed bye-pass along Daura Road.

Other projects are the extension of the dual carriageway from Barhin Estate to the proposed bye-pass along Mani Road and the dualisation of the Water Board Roundabout through Kofar-Sauri to Katsina Central Mosque.

He added that the road behind the Central Police Station to the Kofar Kaura underpass would also be dualised. According to him, the projects have been awarded to the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) with an expected completion period of 24 months.