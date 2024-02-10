ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lawal-Kerau said that the board has concluded arrangements for the disbursement of the money to the law students.

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina State. [X:@dikko_radda]
This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the State Scholarship Board, Salisu Lawal-Kerau, on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that the money was the maintenance allowance of the 77 law students for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic session.

According to him, the gesture is to mitigate the effects of the current economic hardship on the students and to encourage them to concentrate on their studies.

Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

