Katsina govt approves ₦38.5m scholarship for 77 law students

This is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the State Scholarship Board, Salisu Lawal-Kerau, on Saturday in Katsina.

He said that the money was the maintenance allowance of the 77 law students for the 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 academic session.

According to him, the gesture is to mitigate the effects of the current economic hardship on the students and to encourage them to concentrate on their studies.

