Katsina Govt. approves N367m for rehabilitation, upgrade of Musawa Dam

According to him, the ministry has about three components, which include, ratification, review and award of new contracts.

Adamu-Funtua said that the major components of the project included the upgrading, provision of new overhead tanks and reticulation for the people of Musawa to access the water.

“The policy of this administration under its restoration agenda, water as you know, is one of the components, where the government has done a very good job.

“So, it has been quite long Musawa had semi-urban water scheme and they depended on the dam they used for irrigation purposes as one of the major sources of their water need in the area.

“If you can remember, in the past one-and-a-half years, the dam totally collapsed.

“The governor had visited and promised to do something about it.

“Already, the government has the project in the budget.

“At that time when the governor visited the area and sympathised with them, he assured them that something would be done, and today it has become a reality.

“After the necessary scrutiny, followed by due process, with the contribution of the constituency project that was taken over, people of Musawa now have to go for celebration.

“Today in Musawa, there will be upgrading, new tanks and distribution network of the Musawa town and environs.

“Musawa is now under Urban Water Supply Scheme,” Adamu-Funtua said.