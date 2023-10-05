Katsina Governor orders audit of local council workers to eradicate fraud

The governor announced the manpower audit during a meeting with the Chairmen, Heads of Personnel and Treasurers of the 34 local government areas in the state.

“We have received several complaints on the payrolls of our local governments which are very disturbing, hence, we want to sanitise the local government system in our dear state.

“A situation where some fraudulent persons collect more than their salary is worrisome, but we are determined to stop such evil practices,” the governor was quoted in a statement on Thursday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Kaula, as saying during the meeting.

