Katsina Govt eases Dutsinma curfew after improved security, maintains protest ban

Alhaj Abdullahi Aliyu-Yar’adua, the Director of media in the office of the Secretary to the state government made this in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday.

According to him, the Acting governor of the state, Alhaji Faruq Jobe approved the review of the curfew, from 7 pm to 7 am, after receiving a report on the improved security situation in the area.

The state government had earlier imposed a 24-hour curfew in Dutsinma, and 7 pm to 7 am across the 34 local government areas, due to violence following the hunger protest on Thursday. The acting governor who chaired a meeting of the state security council, also directed that the ban on unusual gatherings and all types of protests remains in the state.

The acting governor commended security agencies for the civil manner in which they handled the hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest to commit criminal activities. He also thanked parents, guardians, and community leaders who cautioned their children and youths to avoid joining the bandwagon of miscreants.

The state security council also announced the arrest of several youths in connection with the recent violence, looting and destruction of public and private property.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaj Abdullahi Garba-Faskari added that some of those arrested had already been charged with criminal conspiracy, causing public disturbance, vandalism and theft.