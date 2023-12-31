Katsina Gov approves 36 new appointments

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

According to him, the fresh appointments were to enhance the efficiency, and functionality of various government agencies in the state and also aimed to foster development and improve service delivery across the state.

The appointees include Alhaji Badamasi Ya’u-Yantumaki as Director General, Katsina State Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), and Alhaji Muhammad Lawal-Matazu, General Manager, Katsina State Assets Management Agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others are Alhaji Ibrahim Lawal-Dankaba, as Executive Director, Katsina State Small Town and Water Sanitation Agency (STOWASSA), Katsina State Social Investment Programme Agency (KTSIPA) has Dr Mudassir Nasir as its Coordinator, while Hajiya Karima Abdulkarim is appointed as the state Manager, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

Hajiya Zainab Abdulhadi was appointed the state Manager, National Home Grown School Feeding (NHGSF) programme, Alhaji Sanusi Muhammad-Rafukka, Manager, Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), and Alhaji Abdurahman Salihu-Maska as the N-Power state Manager.

The governor also appointed Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir as the Managing Director, Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority, Alhaji Mannir Ayuba-Sullubawa as the Director General, Katsina State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (KEWMA).

The Katsina State Board of Internal Revenue, (KSBIR) is headed by Prof Sani Abubakar as Chairman, with Dr Kabir Abdullahi, Alhaji Murtala Mohammed, Alhaji Al-Mustapha, Alhaji Bashir Rafindadi and Alhaji Kabir Isa-Fago as Executive Directors.

According to him, Radda also appointed Dr Tanimu Yakubu-Kurfi, former Chief Economic Adviser to late President Umaru Yar’adua, Board Chairman for Katsina State Development Management Board (KTDMB), with Dr Zainab Musa-Saeed as the Executive Director, Social Development, and Dr Kabir Tukur as Executive Director, Economic Development and Investment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Jamilu Usman will serve as the Executive Director, Infrastructure Development of the board, and Hajiya Maryam Musa-Yahaya, who will be in the Development Partners Department as its Executive Director.

Radda also appointed 10 board members which included Hajiya Fatimah Binta-Bello, Hajiya Habiba Suleiman, Dr Zainab Usman, Nasir Yammama, Haroun Abba-Gana, Dr Kabir Yusuf, Dr Zakari Lawal, and three representatives from the Ministry of Budget Planning, Finance and also Justice.

The governor also appointed Alhaji Salisu Mamman-Kadandani, as Board Vice Chairman of the newly-established Katsina Enterprise Board Development Agency (KASEDA).

Kaula added that the governor also approved the appointment of three Senior Special Assistants (SSA) and a Special Assistant (SA).

They are Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu, as SSA Deputy Governor’s office, Alhaji Aminu Maigoro, SSA Party Liaison, Alhaji Salisu Haruna-Mashi, SSA Political, Daura Zone, and Alhaji Abubakar Gambo-Danmusa, as SA Public Enlightenment.

ADVERTISEMENT