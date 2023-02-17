ADVERTISEMENT
Katsina Commissioner urges governors to withdraw suit on naira redesign

News Agency Of Nigeria

Katsina State Commissioner for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo has urged state governors who dragged the Federal Government to court over the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) naira redesign policy, to withdraw the suit.

Alhaji Ya'u Gwajo-Gwajo.
Alhaji Ya’u Gwajo-Gwajo.
President Muhammadu Buhari in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday has however approved the recirculation of the old N200 notes, while the ban on the circulation of the old N500 and N1000 notes subsits.

Gwajo-Gwajo told newsmen on Thursday in Katsina that the CBN policy was in the interest of the country.

“The governors should support it except if they are not truly working for the masses.

“If the governors are really fighting for the masses, they should withdraw the case since the President has approved the recirculation of the old N200 notes,” he added.

According to him, the presidential approval for recirculation of the old N200 notes will now ease the challenges of accessing naira notes especially in rural areas.

Gwajo-Gwajo commended President Buhari for providing solution to the issue by approving the recirculation of the old N200 notes.

The commissioner called for the enhancement of Internet connectivity which remained a major challenge to the policy, so that people would easily transact financial businesses online.

“If all the redesigned notes were allowed to continue to circulate, the aim of the policy of ending money politics will not be achieved.

“Therefore, we are in support of the policy, and any leader who is working for the downtrodden should also support the decision of the president.

“Candidates that want to be elected should canvass for votes from the electorate by showcasing what they have in stock or their performances, if the people accepts them, they may vote for them without monetary inducement,” he added.

Gwajo-Gwajo urged Nigerians to shun money politics, so that “good people will get the opportunity to be elected”.

Katsina Commissioner urges governors to withdraw suit on naira redesign

