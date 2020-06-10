50 people or more are believed to have been killed by bandits in attacks on five communities in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Dozens of bandits are reported to have attacked the communities of Kadisau, Kabalawa, Kwakware, Unguwar Wahabi, and Raudama on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, according to The Guardian.

The attack in Kadisau, where at least 30 were reportedly killed, happened on Tuesday evening while residents were preparing for prayers.

The bandits set houses and food stores on fire, and also stole domestic animals including cows, goats, and sheep.

They also reportedly raped several women in the area, according to a source that spoke to The Guardian.

The attacks happened just hours after youths in Yantumaki village in Katsina protested the incessant attacks on their community.

The protesters burned posters of President Muhammadu Buhari, a native of Katsina, and demanded that the government does more to protect their lives and property.

After a meeting with Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, last week, Buhari assured him and residents of the state that bandits will not be spared.

He said more decisive military operations will be undertaken against bandits in Katsina and other troubled states including Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, and Kaduna.

"President Buhari warned bandits to surrender their weapons, or face 'disgraceful and violent ends'," a statement by the presidency read.

Members of the House of Representatives, debating attacks in other parts of the country on Wednesday, June 10, advocated for Nigerians to legally bear arms so as to be able to protect themselves against criminal elements.

The lawmakers expressed their low confidence in the ability of security operatives in the country to protect Nigerian lives and property.