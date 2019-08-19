Katangowa Market, a popular market for second-hand clothes, in the Agbado/Okeodo Local Council Development Area of Lagos State has experienced a devastating fire incident.

A fire outbreak at the market, located along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, resulted in the loss of properties worth millions on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The fire destroyed a stretch of shops in the market after it reportedly started around 3 am with a yet-to-be-determined cause.

The prompt response of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency services like the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) and the Oke-Odo division of the Lagos State Police Command minimised the damage.

No life was reported lost at the time of putting out the fire, but affected traders are left counting their losses.