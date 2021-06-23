RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

KASU asks parents to sign undertaking that their children will be of good behaviour

The Kaduna State University (KASU) has directed new and returning students to resume for the 2020/2021 academic session on June 22.

Kaduna State University (KASU) [NAN]
The institution also said that parents and guardians of all new and returning students must sign an undertaking that their children would be of good behavior.

The Registrar, Mr Samuel Manshop, gave the directive in a statement on Tuesday, in Kaduna.

“The Management of Kaduna State University wishes to notify staff, students and the public that academic activities for the 2020/2021 Academic Session have commenced with effect from Tuesday.

“Furthermore, the parents and guardians of all fresh and returning students are expected to sign an undertaking at the respective departments of their children and wards.

“The undertaking shall indicate that the children will be of good behavior,” the statement explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university had on June 8 suspended academic activities for its undergraduate students indefinitely.

The registrar, who did not give reasons for the suspension, however, said academic activities would continue for postgraduate programmes, college of medicine, pharmaceutical sciences, and part-time programmes.

