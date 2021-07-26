Kanu’s trial in Abuja grounds commercial activities in Anambra

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that vehicular movements within the state were badly affected as popular motor parks in the commercial city of Onitsha were empty.

Bonfires were seen on major roads leading to total blockade in and out of Onitsha.

Emmanuel Chukwudi, a trader at Ochanja, Onitsha, said he stayed away from his shop for fear of the unknown, as well as a mark of sympathy for Kanu.

Chukwudi said though there was no official notice to shut the market, traders were being careful because of the volatility of the town.

In Awka, human and vehicular movements were a bit normal with shops opened to customers.

The popular Eke-Awka market was also open, but most shops were shut.

Mrs Amarachi Okoye, a trader, said she had been transacting business smoothly.