RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kanu’s trial in Abuja grounds commercial activities in Anambra

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Commercial activities were grounded for hours in parts of Anambra on Monday as the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra went underway in Abuja.

Kanu’s trial in Abuja grounds commercial activities in Anambra. (Aljazeerah)
Kanu’s trial in Abuja grounds commercial activities in Anambra. (Aljazeerah)

Mostly affected were the commercial centres of Onitsha and Nnewi where major markets were shut.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that vehicular movements within the state were badly affected as popular motor parks in the commercial city of Onitsha were empty.

Bonfires were seen on major roads leading to total blockade in and out of Onitsha.

Emmanuel Chukwudi, a trader at Ochanja, Onitsha, said he stayed away from his shop for fear of the unknown, as well as a mark of sympathy for Kanu.

Chukwudi said though there was no official notice to shut the market, traders were being careful because of the volatility of the town.

In Awka, human and vehicular movements were a bit normal with shops opened to customers.

The popular Eke-Awka market was also open, but most shops were shut.

Mrs Amarachi Okoye, a trader, said she had been transacting business smoothly.

She expressed regrets, however, that banks were also closed.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police accuse 48 Yoruba Nation agitators of murder, unlawful assembly

Lagos govt to prosecute Yomi Fabiyi over controversial movie 'Oko Iyabo'

UNILORIN best graduating medical student gets ₦250,000 from NMA

Blue Bus Frontliners: NACTAL's pivotal partnership with government against human trafficking

Kanu: Adopt UK, US manner of secret trials, ex-federal lawmaker tells FG

Bauchi Governor Mohammed says only PDP can move Nigeria forward

Buhari has fulfilled most of his campaign promises to Nigerians- APC chieftain

Chief of Army Staff introduces new training method to enhance troops' capacity

Kanu’s trial in Abuja grounds commercial activities in Anambra