Kanu's family grateful to Soludo for offering to bring him back home

Nurudeen Shotayo

Soludo had urged the Federal Government to release Kanu to him and that he would bring him in anytime the authorities require.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). [Twitter:Punch]
Pulse reported that Soludo, during the campaign kick-off of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka on Saturday, January 14, 2023, begged the Federal Government to hand over Kanu to him.

The Governor further declared that he was ready to stand as a surety to the detained IPOB leader if he can't be released unconditionally.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful, Soludo argued that Kanu's freedom is key to finding solutions to insecurity in the South-East region of the country.

He added that it will be counterproductive to discuss the issue of insecurity in the entire South-East while Kanu is still held up in detention, pledging that he would bring Kanu to the authorities anytime he is required.

Soludo's words:I am making a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unconditionally. If he cannot be released unconditionally, I want him released to me and I will stand surety for him.

“We need Nnamdi Kanu in the roundtable conversation to discuss the insecurity in the South-East. We must end insecurity in the South East and we need Nnamdi Kanu to be around. This issue of insecurity cannot be well addressed without bringing to the table the key players in this matter.”

Kanu's family thanks Soludo: Meanwhile, reacting to the Governor's plea, Kanu’s older brother, Mazi Kanunta Kanu, in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday, January 14, 2023, conveyed the family's gratitude to Soludo for speaking up on the matter.

Kanuta posted the Anambra Governor's quote of appeal alongside a picture of Soludo and the detained IPOB leader and wrote, “The Kanu family is grateful.”

Recall the IPOB leader has been in Department of State Services (DSS) custody since his extradition from Kenya back in 2021 and the Federal Government has refused to set him free despite the decision of an Appeal Court on October 14, 2022, to that effect.

Nurudeen Shotayo
