Nnamdi Kanu will get justice with or without Ohanaeze monitoring group - Malami

The attorney-general said it was instructive that Ohanaeze recognised that its members belonged to Nigeria and that they were not averse to the trial of Kanu.

“In similar vein, the group shows a mature departure from the mindset of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra when it said it does not support the use of any form of violence while channeling concerns and presenting demands.

“Also by urging the youths to be law-abiding and sheath their sword as well as asking them to try to obtain voter cards to enable them contribute to national development, the position of Ohanaeze becomes glaringly constitutional and commendable,” the minister said.

He reiterated that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government respects the rule of law and does not advocate the breach of law.

“Hence, with or without the so-called monitoring group, justice will be adequately served to Kanu in compliance with the enshrined provisions of the law.

“It is hoped that the legal monitoring group will come with an open-mind and be guided by nothing but the rule of law in the process.