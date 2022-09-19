RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kanu reportedly suffers intestine disorder after almost 15 months in DSS custody

Bayo Wahab

Ejiofor said if anything untoward happens to the IPOB leader, the DSS and the Federal Government should be held responsible.

Nnamdi Kanu in court (TheNEWS)
Nnamdi Kanu in court (TheNEWS)

According to his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu developed intestine disorder following persistent heartburn.

The IPOB leader, who is facing trial in court over alleged treason charges has been in the custody of the Department of State Services since he was arrested in June 2021.

Ejiofor said the DSS has refused to allow Kanu to take care of his health despite the order of Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja that the IPOB leader should be given serious medical attention.

The lawyer after visiting Kanu in the DSS custody in Abuja raised the alarm about his health in a statement on Monday, September 19, 2022.

He said, “Presently, Onyendu is experiencing gastrointestinal disorder, which requires regular intake of antacid and other availing medical solutions, following persistent heartburn. Unfortunately, the DSS has denied him the least of the prescribed painkiller tablet that could provide momentary relief.

“Following this development, our erudite lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) has immediately swung into action to ensure immediate end to this maltreatment and impunity. Nevertheless, we still deem it compelling to place the world on notice, that should anything untoward happen to Onyendu, the DSS and the Federal Government of Nigeria should be held responsible.

“Highlight of the visit was to review other pending litigations initiated against the Federal Republic of Nigeria for their grave violation of international laws and treaties in their criminal abduction and extraordinary rendition of Onyendu, sanctions and reparation arising from this act of state terrorism.

“The visit also afforded us the opportunity to review the overall welfare of Onyendu, as well as the level of the DSS compliance with existing court order in the management of Onyendu’s health condition.

“For the records, it is pertinent to reiterate that for the umpteenth time, the lawless DSS have continued to treat with greatest contempt/disdain, the existing court order, which specifically directed that Onyendu should be allowed access to his personal medical doctor for an independent review/investigation of his current health status. This is following the continued depletion of his potassium level.

“Regrettably, this court order is gravely flouted with impunity by the DSS, as efforts made by Onyendu’s personal doctor to see him at the DSS facility where Onyendu is currently being detained was rebuffed/rejected by the DSS. Enough is enough for this seemingly impunity!”

He said Kanu extended his love and appreciation to all his supporters for being firm and strongly holding the fort.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

