The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Spain, saying it was an order from Nnamdi Kanu.

On Friday, December 6, 2019, Amaechi tweeted that some ‘misguided Nigerians’ attacked him while on national assignment at a climate change event in Madrid.

The minister said he was not hurt because the attack was quickly repelled by the Spanish police before they could do any harm.

When asked if he knew about the attack, IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful told TheCable that the attack on Amaechi was “based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) pushed out the conspiracy theory that President Buhari had died in London and was replaced by a clone

Powerful said the group has no personal issue with Amaechi, adding that the attack was carried out as part of a plot targeted at Nigerian politicians.

He said, “It is not a personal problem against him. It is a standing order against all of them and we are looking for all of them.

“It is based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to IPOB, Spain, to beat the minister of transport, Chibuike Amaechi.

“IPOB is warning all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet. We will continue.

“We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people to the suffering citizens.”

IPOB spokesperson further said the group is not looking for any compensation from government. He added that all they need is Biafra freedom.

Recall that in August, IPOB members attacked former Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

Following the attack, the group also ordered its members in 100 countries to attack governors of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia and Anambra states whenever they are seen abroad.