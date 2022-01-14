Kanu begs supporters to be civil during his next court appearance

Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor made this known in a statement on Thursday, January 14, 2022.

He said that the IPOB leader was in a cheerful mood and ready to appear in court next week.

Ejiofor said, “We undertook our customary visit to Onyendu in DSS custody today. In the course of the visit, our discussions focused primarily on our final preparations for the legal battle that would resume on the turf of the Federal High Court, Abuja Judicial Division, from next week and on subsequent adjourned dates, if any.

“We coalesced the product of our individual reflections on the most potent legal strategies henceforth to be adopted, fine tuned and harmonised them, and then distilled them into a single, conclusive, potent, workable formula.

“We are optimistic that the court outings of Onyendu would be impressive. Onyendu himself is in high spirit. Our discussions with him further reassured him and strengthened his determination to persevere unrelentingly.

“Onyendu is fully prepared to appear in court as from the 18th of January, 2022. He is rooting for victory and knows that, with the help of Chukwuokike Abiama, victory is assured. ”

He added that Kanu had directed his legal team to appeal to his supporters that would be in court on Tuesday to comport themselves and shun violence.

“Further, Onyendu utilised the opportunity afforded by our visit to mandate us to admonish his teeming supporters and followers.

“He advises those of them that would appear in court in demonstration of their unflinching support and loyalty to him to conduct themselves with decorum, be civil in their conduct and comportment, shun violence and deviant behaviour in any manner or form, and exercise restraint in speech”, he said.

The lawyer emphasised that Kanu did not commit any offence known to the law, saying the IPOB leader must be released unconditionally.