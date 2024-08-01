Kano youths pull out of nationwide protest following Rep Bichi's appeal

Their leader, Abubakar Sadiq, said in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, that the intervention of the lawmaker was timely and genuine. He said that Bichi cited various reasons that centered on national stability, the economy, and the need for community-driven solutions.

According to him, Bichi, the Chairman House Committee on Appropriation urged the youth in Kano to shun the planned protest. He said the lawmaker assured them that President Bola Tinubu's government was doing a lot to reposition the nation’s economy.

He said: “Rather than protest, the youth should take advantage of the student loan, Nigeria Youth Investment Fund, and other numerous government interventions available at their disposal.”

Sadiq said the intervention of Bichi was timely, adding that their desire for peaceful and constructive dialogue with the government rather than disruptive actions would suffice. He said that boycotting the protest and instead engaging in dialogue with the government would bring the requisite results.

Sadiq said that the government of President Bola Tinubu, from all indications, appeared to be a listening president. He added that there would be no basis to embark on protest since the government has promised to assuage their feelings. He said that participating in the nationwide protest could lead to unrest and violence, thereby increasing the already volatile security situation in the state.

He said that the youth would do everything to avoid actions that could disrupt the peace in the state, adding that the economic implications of the protest could be damaging.