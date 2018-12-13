Pulse.ng logo
Kano to conduct 3,000 mass weddings for widows, divorcees, spinsters

This was contained in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Mohammed Garba in Kano on Wednesday.

  • Published:
Kano c’ttee to conduct 3,000 mass weddings for widows, divorcees, spinsters play Kano to conduct 3,000 mass weddings for widows, divorcees, spinsters (NAN)

The Kano State Government has set up a 23-member committee on state-sponsored wedding of 3,000 widows, divorcees and spinsters in the state.

He said the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje approved the setting up of the committee with immediate effect.

He said the 23-man committee had been mandated to select and screen eligible beneficiaries from the 44 local government areas of the state.

“The committee is shouldered with the responsibilities of selecting and screening eligible beneficiaries across the 44 LGAs in the state, organizing and conducting befitting mass wedding ceremony among others,“ the commissioner said.

According to Garba, members of the committee included Prof. Sani Zahraddeen, Chief Imam, Kano Central Mosque as chairman.

Other members of the committee are: Ustaz Ali Baba Muhammad, Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Affairs, co-chairman and Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

The committee also has Sheikh Qaribullah Sheikh Nasiru Karaba, Chairman, Shura Council, Sheikh Yusuf Gambari, Sheikh Tijjani Zangon-Barebari, Chairman, Shari’ah Commission, Malam Sani Abdullahi Tofa, Director-General, Shari’ah Commission and Sheikh Ibrahim Shehu Mai Hula, Chairman, Hisbah Board as members.

Other are Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, Commander-General, Hisbah Board, Malam Abdurrahman Abba Sufi, Director-General, Hisbah Board, Sheikh Dr Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan and Dr Malama Zahra’u Muhammad, Deputy Commander-General (Women), Hisbah Board.

Also appointed members of the committee are Malama Fatima Muhammad Fagge, Malam Usman Yusuf Makwarari, Chairman, Zakkah and Hubsi Commission, Malam Safiyanu Ibrahim Gwagwarwa, Director-General, Zakkah and Hubsi Commission, Mustapha Hamza Buhari, Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Affairs.

Other members are Dr Tahir Adam Baba Impossible, Dr Aminu Ibrahim, Hajiya Bilkisu Saleh, Dr Maryam Sulaiman, Dr Hauwa Muhammad, Dr Ashiru Rajab, SACA, Kano, Abdullahi Balarabe, DAGS, Contributory Healthcare Agency, Secretary. 

