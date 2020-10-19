The unexplained death of a teenager in police custody in Kano has sparked protests against police brutality in the north western state on Monday, October 19, 2020.

17-year-old Saifullah was allegedly tortured to death by the police, according to a report by Amnesty International in Nigeria.

The human rights watchdog organisation reported protests against police brutality in the Kofar Mata area of Kano following Saifullah's death on Monday morning.

"Protesters have barricaded the main Kofar Mata road and set tyres on fire chanting songs calling for an end to police brutality," Amnesty said.

Monday's protests bleed into an ongoing nationwide protest against the excesses of officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Nigerians have been protesting for two weeks for the scrapping of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a police unit with a long history of abuse of power.

Even though the government dissolved the unit last week, protesters have refused to back down, expressing discontent with the government's measures.

At least 15 protesters have been killed, and many assaulted by police officers since the protests started two weeks ago.

Hoodlums have also attacked the protesters in Lagos and Abuja, and Edo, killing some protesters and injuring others.