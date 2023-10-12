ADVERTISEMENT
Kano State has about 1m out-of-school children – UNICEF

News Agency Of Nigeria

Munduate also said 1.3 million new births and those of children less than five years of age had been registered in Kano State since digital birth registration started in 2022.

Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)
Nigeria reportedly has the highest number of out of school children (Guardian)

She told a news conference that the almost one million out-of-school children in the state are of both genders.

Munduate said Nigeria needed to redouble efforts in addressing the critical issue of out-of-school children and improve investments in the education sector.

“There is the need for every child to have access to education,’’ she said.

The country representative added that 1.5 million girls were enrolled in schools under UNICEF’s Girls’ Education Project Phase 3, implemented between 2012 and 2022.

The project was funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K and implemented in Kano, Bauchi, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara.

Munduate noted that in the health sector, Kano State had 484 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in its 484 political wards.

“The state is expected to have functional PHCs that can provide a full complement of Tier I Minimum Service Package services round-the-clock.

“The PHCs must be staffed by an adequate number of skilled birth attendants to provide antenatal care, delivery and postnatal care services.

“Currently, Kano has 185 such PHCs, close to fulfilling the one functional PHC per ward criterion. These facilities will fulfil basic requirements with minimal resource allocation by the state government.

“Kano State has 50 PHCs that meet one functional PHC and ward criteria.

“Therefore, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal target, the state government must invest to have functional PHCs in 484 wards that meet the Tier I Minimum Service Package requirements by 2026,’’ she stressed.

