Kano State Govt. recruits 745 road traffic officers

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who stated this during the official presentation of letters of appointment to the newly recruited staff of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje. play

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Kano State Government has recruited 745 road traffic officers in a bid to curb gridlocks on Kano roads especially in the state capital.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, who stated this during the official presentation of letters of appointment to the newly recruited staff of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

Ganduje said that the move was part of efforts to make the state roads safer and check the excesses of those drivers who are habitual road traffic offenders.

“We are going to train these newly recruited youths to bring improvement, discipline and to curb gridlocks within the state,” he said.

‎Ganduje said that the government was ready to make Kano an efficient mega city that is safe with good mobility.

He also said that his administration had constructed new roads, flyover bridge and underpass to ease human and vehicular movement in the metropolis.

He added that his administration ‎would recruit another 750 KAROTA personnel in order to complement the road traffic wardens of the Nigeria Police.

The governor then called on the newly recruited personnel to ‎be law abiding and be civil in their dealings.

Earlier, the Managing Director of KAROTA, Arch. Ibrahim Kabara, thanked the governor for employing 745 youths as road traffic officers in the state.

Kabara also commended the governor for making all appointments of KAROTA personnel permanent and pensionable.

He then cautioned them to be dedicated, discipline and hard-working to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Kabara added that the agency was established in 2012 by the previous administration to control traffic, curb gridlock and maintain law and order on the highways in the state.

