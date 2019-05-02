Mr Muhuyi Magaji, Chairman, Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission which is carrying out the survey, disclosed this to journalists in Kano on Thursday.

Magaji said the research was being conducted in collaboration with a coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

He said the survey which was being conducted under the Open Government Partnership, when completed, would serve as a policy direction for the state government.

The chairman of the commission said the exercise was embarked upon, with a view to identifying the problems of the system and street begging as well as advising government on what to do.

He said the anti-graft agency was saddled with the responsibility of collating public opinions or suggestions hence the decision to conduct the survey.

“After the survey, we will package the data collected and forward to the government and it is expected to serve as a policy direction for government in the next four years.

“So, during the survey we will focus on two main issues: Almajiri/street begging and drug abuse, especially among the youth.

“Even though the street begging prohibition law exists, it is not being enforced.

“So also we have laws that regulate the Almajiri school system but they are not being enforced as required either.

“We are not against the system or what they come here to do but we are concerned about how it is being done,” he said.

Magaji called on the media to enlighten the public on the importance of the survey as government it was being conducted in the interest of the state and the country at large.

“No society can develop by allowing its children to continue to roam the streets in the name of Almajiris because it is a breeding ground for social vices,” he said