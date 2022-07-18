The Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, gave details of the directive in a statement on Monday in Kano.
Kano State Govt. bans tricycle operation
The Kano State Government has banned operation of tricycles popularly known as “A daidaita sahu” between 10.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m. in the state, to ensure security.
Recommended articles
Garba said that the decision to ban tricycles from operating during the stipulated period was reached at the state security meeting and it would take effect from Thursday.
According to him, the measure is part of the efforts of government to ensure security of lives and property in the state.
He urged tricycle operators to comply with the directive as security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng