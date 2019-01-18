Mr Loveday Ogbonna, NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja, said this was in fulfillment of promise made by the state government.

He said that the promise was made during the inauguration of the 60 days emergency enrollment of citizens and legal residents.

He said that during the handover, the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Special Duties, Baballe Ammani, applauded the Director-General of NIMC, Mr Aliyu Aziz and the entire NIMC management.

“NIMC should continue to enlighten residents of the state on importance of the enrollment project.

“I commend NIMC’s resilience in ensuring that all Kano residents are enrolled into the National Identity Database and issued the National Identification Number (NIN).

“I want to assure you of the state government’s relentless support, and applaud the deployment of more enrollment kits to Kano State from NIMC’s head office.’’

On his part, the NIMC Kano State Coordinator, Mr Sanusi Muhammad, acknowledged the support the state government had given to the commission’s offices.

“Since 2016, Kano State Government had maintained 50 enrollment centres and equipped them with V-sat, solar systems and renewed the subscription for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

“This support from the state government has brought about remarkable increase in the enrollment figures when compared to what was previously obtained in the state,’’ he said.