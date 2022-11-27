RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano shuts Chinese metal company, slams N5m fine for violation

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano State Committee on Sanitation shut a Chinese metal recycling plant in Kano on Saturday for operating during the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.

Kano shuts Chinese metal company, slams N5m fine for violation. [NAN]
The committee’s mobile court, presided over by Magistrate Auwal Sulaiman, gave the order to shut the facility and imposed the fine on YoungXing Steel Company.

Similarly, the mobile court slammed a fine of N500,000 on a fuel station, MAM Oil and Gas for operating during the sanitation exercise.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Kabiru Getso, later told newsmen that the Chinese company, in addition to operating during the sanitation exercise, violated the rights of its workers.

“The workers were not wearing any personal protective equipment while handling deadly and heavy metals.

“That is the reason why the company was sealed and will not operate until all necessary provisions had been made for the protection of the workers and certified by the state,’’ Getso said.

Getso, also the Commissioner for Environment, appealed to other foreign and indigenous companies to desist from violating the environmental sanitation law without a waiver.

The committee also warned Kano residents against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on roads.

