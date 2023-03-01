ADVERTISEMENT
Kano residents urge Tinubu to improve on security, economy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some residents of Kano metropolis on Wednesday appealed to the President -elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to give priority to the country’s security and economy.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president-elect.

A cross section of residents who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano lamented that insecurity in some parts of the North had caused setback to farming and businesses.

One of the residents, Malam Bala Shehu, a farmer, who expressed his delight over Tinubu’s victory, appealed to him to find a lasting solution to the security challenges in some parts of North when he assumed office.

He explained that the fear of kidnappers and gunmen had prevented farmers from visiting their farms in some parts of Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara states.

He advised Tinubu to provide the security agencies with the necessary logistics and support to curb crimes during his administration.

Another resident, Alhaji Mamman Sa’idu, a civil servant, who expressed his happiness for peaceful conduct of the polls, urged Tinubu to consider the safety of the people and take proactive measures to improve the economy.

”I want to appeal to him to give priority to the security of lives and property of Nigerians and also improve the economy,” he explained.

Hajiya Maryam Sabo, an entrepreneur, who commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for credible polls, urged the president-elect to improve and diversify the economy.

She said that Nigeria’s over-dependence on oil could hinder economic growth, adding that there was the need for diversification.

Mrs Gloria Adewumi, a business woman, called on the president -elect to take urgent steps to revive the manufacturing sector so as to boost the local economy.

She advised the incoming government to reduce the tax rate so as to increase the volume of tax to enhance economic growth.

Adewumi also urged Tinubu to address the challenges in the education sector so as to address strike by university and polytechnic lecturers.

