ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

News Agency Of Nigeria

A kilogramme of LPG now sells for between ₦1, 200 and ₦1, 260 as against ₦1,050 a week ago.

Kano residents turn to charcoal amidst high cost of cooking gas
Kano residents turn to charcoal amidst high cost of cooking gas

Recommended articles

A check by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent on Monday revealed that a kilogramme of LPG now sells for between ₦1, 200 and ₦1, 260 as against ₦1,050 a week ago. Also, a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG, which hitherto sold for ₦13,000 has jumped to ₦15,000, while 5kg that sold for ₦5,000 now sells for between ₦6,000 and ₦6,300, depending on the dealer.

A customer, Musa Shanono, said low-income earners were suffering because they battle with both the high cost of food items and cooking gas. Shanono added that “the increase in the price of cooking gas is outrageous, considering the current situation in the country.

“The price increase monthly is outrageous, government must act fast.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aisha Ali, a food vendor, while lamenting the increasing cost, said “I prefer cooking gas due to its advantages which included easy to control, little or no pollution, and fast cooking.” She appealed to the Federal Government to take drastic measures to crash the price of the product in the interest of the masses.

Similarly, Sani Abubakar, a civil servant, who also lamented the high cost of foodstuff and cooking gas, said he had cautioned his family to manage gas usage. Abubakar said that his wife had to use charcoal as an alternative source for cooking because of his large family, adding that “using gas alone is not sustainable.”

Adepoju Bola, a Teacher, also said that the price increase had affected him negatively, causing him lots of financial stress. He added that “the increase in price of cooking gas has added to the hardship being experienced by low-income earners in the country.”

Bola, who also urged the government to act fast, said that the situation, if not addressed promptly, might force people who had hitherto stopped using firewood to revert and start felling trees, thereby doing more damage to the forest.

A gas dealer, Saminu Dauda, attributed the price increase to a shortage of supply and the exchange rate. Another dealer, Garba Imam, said the hike had caused a serious drop in sales because only a few people could afford the current price.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that the high price of cooking gas has forced many households to find alternatives in firewood, charcoal, and kerosene stoves.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Oluremi Tinubu, Marwa urge State governors' wives to prioritise drug prevention, treatment

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

Emefiele approved $6.23m for international election observers - Lead witness

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

We don't tax personal income tax - FIRS denies plans to tax online content creators

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

Niger restricts all flight to, from Nigeria

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

NSIB collaborates with NTSB to investigate helicopter crash that killed Herbert Wigwe

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

Sen Jibrin commends Tinubu's release of 102,000 tonnes of food items to alleviate high costs

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

ACAMB, CBN mourns tragic loss of Herbert Wigwe and Abimbola Ogunbanjo

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

EFCC opens case against suspended CBN Gov Emefiele on procurement fraud charge

Pulse Sports

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigeria advance, but Jose Peseiro's 'small squad' strategy at AFCON 2023 is starting to backfire

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

Nigerians call on Super Eagles to beat South Africa for Davido, Burna Boy, Asake and Olamide Grammy loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind of Ikole traditional rulers' killing (The Sun)

Ekiti Police parade alleged mastermind involved in killing Ikole traditional rulers

President Bola Tinubu and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.

FG replies Atiku – Nigerians still enjoy lowest cost of living in Africa

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023

Poultry farmers lament ₦3trn investment loss in 2023 amid Nigeria's economic hardships

Yemi Cardoso, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria [TechEconomy]

BREAKING: CBN discovers $2.4bn forex irregularities causing naira instability