I have resorted to using charcoal for cooking - Kano residents decry soaring prices of cooking gas

A check by a News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent on Monday revealed that a kilogramme of LPG now sells for between ₦1, 200 and ₦1, 260 as against ₦1,050 a week ago. Also, a 12.5kg cylinder of LPG, which hitherto sold for ₦13,000 has jumped to ₦15,000, while 5kg that sold for ₦5,000 now sells for between ₦6,000 and ₦6,300, depending on the dealer.

A customer, Musa Shanono, said low-income earners were suffering because they battle with both the high cost of food items and cooking gas. Shanono added that “the increase in the price of cooking gas is outrageous, considering the current situation in the country.

“The price increase monthly is outrageous, government must act fast.”

Aisha Ali, a food vendor, while lamenting the increasing cost, said “I prefer cooking gas due to its advantages which included easy to control, little or no pollution, and fast cooking.” She appealed to the Federal Government to take drastic measures to crash the price of the product in the interest of the masses.

Similarly, Sani Abubakar, a civil servant, who also lamented the high cost of foodstuff and cooking gas, said he had cautioned his family to manage gas usage. Abubakar said that his wife had to use charcoal as an alternative source for cooking because of his large family, adding that “using gas alone is not sustainable.”

Adepoju Bola, a Teacher, also said that the price increase had affected him negatively, causing him lots of financial stress. He added that “the increase in price of cooking gas has added to the hardship being experienced by low-income earners in the country.”

Bola, who also urged the government to act fast, said that the situation, if not addressed promptly, might force people who had hitherto stopped using firewood to revert and start felling trees, thereby doing more damage to the forest.

A gas dealer, Saminu Dauda, attributed the price increase to a shortage of supply and the exchange rate. Another dealer, Garba Imam, said the hike had caused a serious drop in sales because only a few people could afford the current price.

