It also says in its verified Twitter handle@KNSMOH that the fresh cases have put the number of infected persons in the state at 59.
“The Kano State Ministry of Health has confirmed 23 new cases of COVID-19 infection.
“This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 59 with one death”, the ministry said.
The ministry further urged the people to stay-at-home to “break the chain of the COVID-19 transmission.
“We must state that we are more courageous than ever in a bid to contain this pandemic.”