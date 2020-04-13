Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, Special Assistant on Media to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the disclosure via his verified Twitter account.

Yakasai, who did not give details on the two new cases, said the patients tested positive to the virus.

He said: “This is to announce that two additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed after their test results returned positive.

“The total number of cases now in Kano State stands at 3’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had on Saturday April 11, confirmed an index case recorded in the state.

Ganduje said the index case was a former diplomat who returned to Kano from Abuja on the eve of the closure of the state border

“The index case returned to Kano on the eve of the border closure in the state.

“All those close to him have been tested and are awaiting results.

“He is currently receiving treatment at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre,” the governor said.

NAN also reports that the state government had scaled up contact tracing of the index case and intensified campaign to contain spread of the virus.