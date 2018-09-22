Kano police confirm abduction of local council chairman’s son

news

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of the son of the Chairman of the Kiru Local Government Council in Kano State, Alhaji Nasiru Muazu, by gunmen late on Wednesday.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP. Magaji Majiya, confirmed the development in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday.

He said that investigation had commenced on the matter and that detectives had swung into action to rescue the victim.

Speaking earlier, Mu’azu, said that his son, Babangida, 28, and father of two, was kidnapped around midnight at his residence in Kiru.

NAN learnt that the gunmen, who stormed Babangida’s residence around midnight and whisked him away, are demanding payment of N50 million ransom for his release.