ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano Police condemn booing of Emir Sanusi II during Eid prayers

News Agency Of Nigeria

The incident occurred when the Emir took a different route, as part of his religious obligation.

Kano Police condemn booing of Emir Sanusi II during Eid prayers [Peoples Gazette]
Kano Police condemn booing of Emir Sanusi II during Eid prayers [Peoples Gazette]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a Statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, in Kano on Monday. He said that the incident occurred when the Emir took a different route, as part of his religious obligation.

He said, unfortunately, he was booed within the vicinity of Festival Primary School and Zage/Zango areas by some unidentified persons.

“Currently, the police command is monitoring the entire Sallah events to ensure law and order are maintained, adequate security measures are in place to tackle any form of security threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accordingly, the police command is warning individuals intending to cause chaos or breach the peace during the Sallah celebration to stay clear of the state’’, he said.

The spokesman further stated that at the moment adequate security personnel had been deployed to arrest anyone attempting to cause a breakdown of law and order.

The police warned members of the public to desist from carrying weapons during and after the celebration, saying that anyone found would meet stiff penalties.

“Rigorous stop-and-search operations and patrols are ongoing in all Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the metropolitan area to ensure a peaceful celebration”, Kiyawa stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kano Police condemn booing of Emir Sanusi II during Eid prayers

Kano Police condemn booing of Emir Sanusi II during Eid prayers

Soludo says Muslims enriched Anambra’s social fabric with diversity

Soludo says Muslims enriched Anambra’s social fabric with diversity

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Lawmaker fights for his right to represent poor Nigerians as a lawyer in court

Lawmaker fights for his right to represent poor Nigerians as a lawyer in court

CAN wants Nigerians to trust God to make the country better

CAN wants Nigerians to trust God to make the country better

Extreme heat delays Hajj pilgrims from stoning the devil in Saudi Arabia

Extreme heat delays Hajj pilgrims from stoning the devil in Saudi Arabia

Keyamo gives fresh update on Nigeria's UAE visa ban

Keyamo gives fresh update on Nigeria's UAE visa ban

Shaibu endorses opposition candidate for Edo governorship election

Shaibu endorses opposition candidate for Edo governorship election

UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

UNIAbuja VC opens up on withheld salaries of ASUU members

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

MKO Abiola raised some issues about Nigeria in his 1993 campaign that are still issues today [Premium Times]

31 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Ado Bayero and Sanusi Lamido. [Facebook]

New twist as court rules deposed Kano Emir has valid case

Nigerian hunters [Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre]

Nigerian hunters call on Tinubu to approve Forest Security Service bill

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum