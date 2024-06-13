ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command stated that the ban is necessary to sustain peace in the state.

A statement issued on Thursday by Usaini Gumel, the state Commissioner of Police stated that the ban became necessary to sustain the peace by the Police Command in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders.

“In furtherance, a ban on all contending parties has been placed restraining both from conducting Durbar activities for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations,” Gumel said.

He, however, advised worshippers to conduct their normal Eid Prayers at the various designated praying grounds, as was traditionally done in the past.

“In this trying period, the Police will enforce the existing Court Order and prevail on the two contending parties regarding the Kano Emirateship Tussle and urge them to remain apart and respect the court order,” he added.

The commissioner said the command would want to see continued collaboration and cooperation from all stakeholders to collectively work together to build a safer and more secure environment. He urged the general public to keep reporting any suspicious movement of persons or items to the nearest police station.

