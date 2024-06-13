Kano Police ban Durbar celebrations for Eid-el-Kabir amid security concerns

A statement issued on Thursday by Usaini Gumel, the state Commissioner of Police stated that the ban became necessary to sustain the peace by the Police Command in conjunction with all the relevant security stakeholders.

“In furtherance, a ban on all contending parties has been placed restraining both from conducting Durbar activities for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebrations,” Gumel said.

He, however, advised worshippers to conduct their normal Eid Prayers at the various designated praying grounds, as was traditionally done in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In this trying period, the Police will enforce the existing Court Order and prevail on the two contending parties regarding the Kano Emirateship Tussle and urge them to remain apart and respect the court order,” he added.