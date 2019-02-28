The NDLEA Commander in Kano, Dr Ibrahim Abdul, said this while briefing newsmen on Thursday on the activities of the command.

We were able to arrest 250 drug addicts with different types of drugs among which are canabis sataiva, heroin, and cocaine, the NDLEA Commander said.

Abdul said that as a result of the Commands tireless efforts in the fight against drug abuse, use of illicit drugs such as tramadol and cough syrup with codeine had been curtailed in the state.

He said that the command siezed 1.637 kilograms of illicit drugs, comprising 872 kilogrammes of canabis sataiva, 715 kilogrammes of psycotrophic substances, 400 grammes of Cocaine and khats 50 grammes.

The commander further charged politicians to avoid any act capable of misguiding the youths into the use of drugs, political thuggery and other criminal activities.

Abdul also said that some politicians in the state were in the habit of using their premises to commit drug offences, thus violating the NDLEA Act.

According to Abdul, the command has invited and is investigating some politicians in whose premises some youths were arrested with drugs.

He charged the public to be law abiding, saying that nobody is above the law as anyone found wanting in terms of drug abuse and other related offences will face the law.