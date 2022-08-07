RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board has confirmed the death of one pilgrim, Sani Idris-Muhammed in Saudi Arabia during the 2022 Hajj.

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia
Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

The Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammed Abba-Danbatta, disclosed this to newsmen on Saturday.

Recommended articles

He said Idris-Muhammed who hailed from Madobi Local Government Area, died on Saturday after a brief illness in a General Hospital at Mecca.

According to him,”the deceased has been buried according to Islamic rites at Grand mosque at Masjid Haram Shira yard in Mecca”.

Abba-Danbatta prayed for the deceased and consoled with his family.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Police confirm missing of 2 Indian expatriates during Ajaokuta attack

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

Kano loses one pilgrim in Saudi Arabia

We've renovated 140 primary healthcare centres in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu

We've renovated 140 primary healthcare centres in Kebbi, Gov Bagudu

Religion groups tango over financing of Jos Main Market project

Religion groups tango over financing of Jos Main Market project

I will continue to speak to rebuild Nigeria – Deposed Emir Sanusi

I will continue to speak to rebuild Nigeria – Deposed Emir Sanusi

Osun CP disbands tactical squad over unprofessional conduct

Osun CP disbands tactical squad over unprofessional conduct

Ebonyi threatens to arrest host communities leaders over destruction of airport fence

Ebonyi threatens to arrest host communities leaders over destruction of airport fence

Presidency working toward stabilising education, Garba Shehu

Presidency working toward stabilising education, Garba Shehu

Buhari inaugurates flood, erosion control project in Rivers

Buhari inaugurates flood, erosion control project in Rivers

Trending

Rufai Oseni (Paragon Page)

Lagos Govt vows to punish Arise TV presenter for driving on BRT lane

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

Anxiety in Ogun as DSS arrests top Boko Haram member

President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria

Why we bought N1.15bn vehicles for Niger Republic - FG

Officers of the Nigerian police. (Pulse)

Police urge Lagosians to be vigilant as terrorists infiltrate South