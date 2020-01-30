Alhassan Ado Doguwa, the majority leader of the house of representatives on Thursday, January 30, 2020, proved to his fellow lawmakers that he is a powerful man.

In a bid to demonstrate to his colleagues that he’s powerful both at home and on the floor of the house, Doguwa brought his four wives to the floor of the house of representatives.

While showing them off to his colleagues, Doguwa said he is a powerful man because he deals with four women.

The lawmaker representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State said the women have given him 27 children, saying he wants to have more.

“Mr Speaker, I will let you know that with me today here are my four respected wives. (He called on the women to rise) Mr Speaker and Honourable members, I have asked them to rise to respect the house on behalf of my family. And one other reason is to let you know that when members call me a powerful man, I am not only powerful on the floor of the house, I am also powerful at home because I deal with four wives. These four wives have produced 27 children for me and I’m still counting,” he said.

Doguwa’s comment came a few days after the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, said the culture of marrying many wives and producing many children is responsible for poverty and backwardness in the north.

Sanusi argued that the region will continue to be backward if its people do not change their culture.