Kano Judiciary resolves 71,914 of 102,234 cases in 2022/2023 Legal Year

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judiciary currently has 30,320 pending cases including criminal and civil cases from State High Court, Magistrates’ and Shari’a Court.

The Chief Judge, Justice Dije Abdu-Aboki made this known during a ceremony to mark the 2023/2024 new legal year in Kano. Abdu-Aboki said that the judiciary currently has 30,320 pending cases including criminal and civil cases from State High Court, Magistrates’ and Shari’a Court.

From of the 102, 234 total cases received, 29,108 were criminal out of which 23,009 were disposed.

“The appeal section of High Court successfully translated 90 per cent of documents and records of proceedings received from litigants and Upper Shari’a Court, she said.

According to her, the review of legal practice within each legal including the success and challenges will help in projecting speedy dispensation of justice.

“Relocating courts to other places that were in deplorable condition also contributed to delay in the disposal of cases,’’ Abdu-Aboki stated.

She however, commended Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf, for approving the completion of abandoned courts along in Zaria and Zungeru Road in Kano metropolis. Earlier, Gov. Yusuf expressed commitment to collaborate with the judiciary for effective administration of justice.

He hailed the Chief Judge, Grand Khadi and judicial officers for their tireless efforts.

“Kano State under my stewardship is an adherent and believer in the rule of law and also a believer to independent of judiciary.

"The governor assured that his administration would do everything possible to assent the independent of judiciary in the state”.

He urged the nine newly appointed judges in the state to be fair and just when sworn into office.

“Do not let your emotions override the interest of the people of Kano” Kabir-Yusuf noted.

