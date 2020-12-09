Tsayawa, who disclosed this while inspecting the ongoing work on Tuesday in Kano, said the project was earlier awarded at N2.3 billion, but later reviewed to over N5 billion.

The Commissioner who, spoke through the Executive Secretary, Kano State Health Trust Fund, Dr. Nura Idris, said the centre was earlier awarded to occupy only one storey building, but was later reviewed to have additional floors.

“The cancer centre project which commenced in June 2019, was to be completed in June 2020. But with the new development, we are targeting June 2021 for the completion of the project.

”When completed, the centre can treat no fewer than 70 to 100 patients daily, because the machines to be installed will be modern and also faster. The centre is going to be different from other centres that treat only 10 to 15 patients per day, especially due to the facilities we are providing.

“I want to inform you that we are going to install modern equipment in this centre, and most of them have been procured, just waiting for the completion of the project.” he said.

Tsayawa assured that when the Centre becomes fully operational, it will assist in reducing the high number of cancer patients awaiting treatment, from Kano, others states of the federation and even neighbouring countries.

The contractor, Mario Stella, assured that the project would be completed by June 2021 as agreed.

“Considering our initial agreement, the project would have reached 80 per cent, but with the review of the work, I can tell you that it is 50 per cent completed now,” Stella said.