Kano Hisbah frowns at immoral acts, warns defaulters to repent or face law

The Commander General of the Hisbah Board, Sheikh Aminu Daurawa, made this known shortly after his return to the Hisbah office following a meeting with Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf, on Tuesday.

He advised those involved in immoral acts and other vices to repent and present themselves to the board for necessary counselling and rehabilitation.

“We will empower them with entrepreneurship skills and a start up Capital to make them self reliant.

“We to all boarding schools in the state to establish Hisbah offices for constant sermons to students on proper conduct ” Ibrahim-Daurawa said.

He said that the state government would provide additional operational vehicles to the board to enable it intensify efforts on checking immoral conducts tagged “operation Kau da badala”.

NAN reports that on March 1, Daurawa, resigned his appointment barely 24 hours after Gov. Kabir-Yusuf expressed shock over alleged human rights violations committed by some members of the Board.

In a meeting with Chief Imams of Jumaat Mosques at Kano Government House, the governor decried the way and manner the Shariah Police maltreated some young men and women including students of various institutions of learning.

“I saw the video clip, it is disheartening. A man grabbed a young girl and threw her into a Hilux van as if she were a goat.

“They were using sticks and hitting these young persons and chasing them even as they were trying to run away.

“What would it be like if this kind of cruelty led to spinal cord injury in one of them?