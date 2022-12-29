ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Hisbah destroys 25 trucks of beer in 2022

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has destroyed 25 trucks of beer and apprehended 2,260 suspected criminals in its operations from January to December.

He said that the trucks contained thousands of bottles of assorted beer, adding that more bottles would be wiped out before January.

Most of those arrested for criminal offence were handed over to security agencies for necessary action, the under aged were reunited with their families.

“In the year under review, in order to reduce street begging within the metropolis, about 1,269 beggars were evacuated within one month, 386 were repatriated to their states.

“Kano State Hisbah Board has also succeeded in dispersing 86 immoral gatherings and other similar offences to curtail social vices across the state,” he said.

Ibn-Sina said that about 822 disputes were resolved amicably, while some were still ongoing in various law courts due to their complex nature.

He added that 15 couples were married at Hisbah, while 22 persons converted to Islam during Da’awah in various parts of the state.

Ibn-Sina said the State Government recruited 5,700 Hisbah Marshalls and 3,100 Hisbah Corps, as well as renovated buildings in the Hisbah headquarters and its local government offices.

The Commander General, said that a new shari’a court has been established at the board headquarters, while the Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero has approved the elevation of Hisbah Mosque to a Juma’at Mosque.

He advised parents to be more vigilant and report any suspected person to relevant authorities, as the agency would not relent in its efforts to sanitise state from of all forms of vices.

