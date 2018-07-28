Kano Govt. urges residents to comply with monthly sanitation

news

Kano State Government on Saturday urged residents, especially commercial tricycles’ operators, to comply with the monthly sanitation in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Environment, Alhaji Halilu Dantiye gave the warning on Saturday after monitoring the exercise.

Dantiye said that the defaulters would face severe punishment from the state’s Environmental Sanitation Committee.

According to him, it is worrisome to see tricyclists moving around with passengers during the exercise.

“I am also appealing to the residents to cooperate with the government for effective sanitation during the exercise.

He, however, charged them to desist from defaulting from the exercise rather, they should ensure more commitment, adding that the support would promote environmental health in the state.

The permanent secretary commended the City Fish Market, on their efforts in clearing the drains and other important areas around the market.

He also implored other market communities and residents to emulate the act.

He explained that the effort was not a waste as it would help in preventing outbreak of diseases in the state.