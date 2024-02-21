ADVERTISEMENT
Kano Govt unseals 10 warehouses accused of hoarding foodstuffs

Bayo Wahab

The agency says the sealing of the warehouses significantly helped in checking the increase in the prices of grains and other essential commodities in the state.

Kano anti-graft agency seals warehouses for allegedly hoarding food items. [Twitter/@dawisu]

Muhyi Magaji, the chairman of the commission disclosed this in a telephone interview with ThePunch.

Magaji said the owners of the warehouses have been directed to open and sell to the public.

This development according to him has led to a decrease in the prices of foodstuffs and grains in Kano and neighbouring states.

Magaji said, “The action taken by the commission has forced the dealers to bring the commodities to markets as well as reduce their prices.

“We visited a number of markets, including Dawanau International Grains Market, Singer Market and Kwari Market, among others.

“If you go to Shuwari market in Jigawa and Faskari and other markets in the neighbouring states, you will see that the prices of grains have reduced compared to before.”

He explained that the sealing of the warehouses significantly helped in checking the increase in the prices of grains and other essential commodities in the state.

He also dismissed the claim by the Management of Dawanau International Grains Market that they did not hoard grains to create artificial scarcity.

It would be recalled that the state anti-graft agency recently threatened to deal with hoarders and shylock traders found hoarding grains and maximising profits.

Following the threat, grain dealers in the market announced a reduction in the prices of grains.

The development brought about a reduction in the bag of grains from N60,000 to N53,000. A bag of guinea corn was also reduced from N55,000 to N49,000.

