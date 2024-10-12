Kano govt uncovers ₦1.5bn fraud in foreign scholarship scam

The commission is questioning two top officials the state Ministry of Higher Education regarding the issue of 1,001 students supposedly studying in India and Kenya.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the State Government sponsored 1,001 postgraduate students to pursue their master’s degrees in India and Uganda.

The initiative is part of the government’s foreign scholarship scheme which was inaugurated by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Yusuf recently hosted a farewell dinner for the first batch of 550 beneficiaries of the scholarship at the Government House, commending former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso for introducing the scheme.

NAN, however, learnt that only 418 students were sent abroad for studies, raising questions about the whereabouts of the remaining students.

When contacted, the commission’s Public Relations Officer, Kabiru A. Kabiru, confirmed the report, saying the two top officials were interrogated over the alleged scholarship scam.

He said an investigation is ongoing to identify and bring those responsible for the alleged scam to justice.

“Preliminary investigations uncovered fraudulent activities at the office of the Ministry for High Education over the postgraduate students to pursue their master’s degrees in India and Uganda.

